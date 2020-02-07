NCC posts lower profit of ₹110 cr in Q3

Hyderabad, February 7

NCC Ltd posted a lower profit of ₹110.31 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2019 against a profit of ₹160.23 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, on a standalone basis.

The Hyderabad-based construction company achieved a turnover of ₹2,149 crore, including other income, for the December quarter against ₹3,246 crore in the same period of the previous year.

The company reported an EPS of ₹1.83 (₹2.67).

For the nine-months ended December 2019, the company posted a profit of ₹271.67 crore (₹389.55 crore) and a turnover of ₹6,164 crore (₹8,773 crore).

On a consolidated basis, the company posted a profit of ₹102.50 crore (₹167.57 croore) and a turnover of ₹2,283 crore (₹3,416 crore). During the nine-months period, the company netted ₹253.55 crore (₹398.28 crore) on a turnover of ₹6,653 crore (₹9,208 crore).

It secured orders of ₹3,371 crore in various divisions and the order book stood at ₹25,049 crore after excluding the non-moving orders of ₹7,130 crore, AAV.Ranga Raju, Managing Director, NCC, said.