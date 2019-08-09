NCC posts Q1 net at Rs 81.32 cr

NCC Limited has posted a lower profit of Rs 81.32 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019 as against a profit of Rs 103.67 crore it logged during the corresponding quarter last year on a standalone basis.

The Hyderabad-based construction company achieved a turnover of Rs 2212.70 crore in the first quarter as against Rs 2389.14 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, a decrease of 7% on year-on-year basis.

The company has reported EBIDTA of Rs 266.59 crore and an EPS of Rs 1.35 for the first quarter.

On a consolidated basis, the company has reported a profit of Rs 72.27 crore and a turnover of Rs 2371.51 crore in the first quarter, as against a profit of Rs 102.16 crore and turnover of Rs 2530.81 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

During the first quarter of 2019-20, the company has secured orders aggregating to Rs 636 crore (inclusive of increase in scope) and the order book stood at Rs 33,495 crore as at the end of the first quarter, according to AAV Ranga Raju, Managing Director of NCC Limited.