NCC Q4 profit zooms 70% to ₹174 crore

NCC Limited has registered a profit of 70 per cent at ₹174.36 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2019, as against ₹102.7 crore it logged for the corresponding quarter of the previous year on a standalone basis.

The Hyderabad-based construction major has achieved a Q4 turnover of ₹3,389 crore as against ₹2,395 crore, a growth of 42 per cent.

The company logged in a profit of ₹564 crore, up 97 per cent, from ₹286.8 crore recorded in the last financial year.

The revenue stood at ₹12,080 crore for the year, as against ₹7559 crore logged in the previous fiscal.

On a consolidated basis, NCC achieved a profit of ₹578.69 crore (₹168.63 crore), up 243 per cent, and revenue of ₹12, 896 crore (₹8,391 crore), up 54 per cent, for the financial year.

The company has reported an EPS of ₹9.63 for FY19 as against ₹2.99 in the previous year.

The Board of Directors recommended equity dividend of 75 per cent ( ₹1.50 per share of ₹2 each) on the Paid up Capital of ₹120.13 crore subject to the approval of the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting.

NCC closed the financial year with a total order book of ₹39,216 crore, registering a growth of 31 per cent over the previous year’s order book.