NCC receives orders worth ₹1,898 crore

Our Mumbai Bureau Mumbai | Updated on January 03, 2022

The orders for NCC were from State government agencies

BSE-listed NCC has received five new orders totalling ₹1,898 crore in the month of December 2021.

NCC bags 15 new orders worth ₹8,980 cr in December 2020

“Out of this, three orders of ₹988 crore pertain to Building Division and balance two orders of ₹910 crore pertain to Water Division. These orders are received from State Government agencies and do not include any internal orders,” the company said in a stock exchange filing. NCC’s shares were trading up 2.3 per cent on BSE at 12:45 pm on Monday.

