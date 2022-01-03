NCC receives orders worth ₹1,898 crore

BSE-listed NCC has received five new orders totalling ₹1,898 crore in the month of December 2021.

“Out of this, three orders of ₹988 crore pertain to Building Division and balance two orders of ₹910 crore pertain to Water Division. These orders are received from State Government agencies and do not include any internal orders,” the company said in a stock exchange filing. NCC’s shares were trading up 2.3 per cent on BSE at 12:45 pm on Monday.