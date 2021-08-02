NCCL bags ₹1,679-cr worth news orders in July 2021

NCC Limited (NCCL), the Hyderabad-based construction company, has announced it received four new orders totalling to ₹1,679 crore (exclusive of GST) during July.

Out of the total orders newly received in July, one order valuing ₹732 crore pertains to Building Division, two orders valuing ₹730 crore relate to Water & Environment Division and one order valuing ₹217 crore pertains to Electrical Division. These are received from State Government agencies and do not include any internal orders, according to a statement by AAV Ranga Raju, Managing Director, NCC Limited.