NCCL Q4 net profit lower at Rs 110.37 crore, declares dividend

According to AAV Ranga Raju, Managing Director, during the year the company, on standalone basis, secured orders of Rs 7,203 crore and the order book of the holding company stood at Rs 25,010 crore. The order book of subsidiaries stands at Rs 1,562 crore as of March 2020.

The Board of Directors have recommended equity dividend of 10% (Rs 0.20 per share of Rs 2 each) on the paid up Capital of Rs 121.97 crore.

On a consolidated basis, the company has achieved a turnover of Rs 8901 crore and profit of Rs 336.53 crore for the year ended March 2020 as against turnover of Rs 12,896 crore and profit of Rs 578.69 crore for the previous year.

NCCL reported a turnover of Rs 8,219 crore and profit of Rs 382.04 crore for the financial year 2019-20 as against Rs 12,080 crore and profit of Rs 563.91 crore in the previous year.

The construction company achieved a turnover of Rs 2,182 crore for the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3,389 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. It reported an EPS of Rs 1.82 as against Rs 2.90 in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

NCC Limited (NCCL) has posted a lower profit of Rs 110.37 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020 as against Rs 174.36 crore for the corresponding quarter of previous year on a standalone basis.

