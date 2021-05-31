NCL Industries rebrands Duradoor as NCLdoor

A sustainable brew that cheers
NCL Industries Limited has rebranded its product ‘Duradoor’ as ‘NCLdoor’ in line with the organisation’s corporate brand strategy for the year 2021.
The change also seeks to avoid any confusion in the minds of consumers about products of other companies carrying a similar name as well as avoiding any possible trademark conflicts.
Started in 2019, NCLdoor is a premium range of doors made with bison panel to withstand moisture, fire, termites and other elements that affect the overall life of a door. It is a one-stop custom doors solution, providing door frame, shutter, architrave and installation which is customisable as per requirement, colour, texture and size.
Built at its manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad, the unit spreads over 2 lakh square feet and has a capacity of producing 1000 doors per day. It is manufactured in technical collaboration with AGT, Europe.
K Ravi, Managing Director, NCL Industries, in a statement said, “Starting with our brand campaign for Nagarjuna Cement in 2020, we at NCL Industries have been on a mission to update our branding strategy. The rebrand of our doors division is in alignment with the overall brand strategy and company vision for 2021.”
