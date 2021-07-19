NCLAT stays acquisition of Videocon Group by Twinstar Technologies

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has stayed the acquisition of Videocon group by Vedanta group’s Twinstar Technologies through the insolvency process, on an appeal filed by the Bank of Maharashtra.
The bank had alleged that the resolution plan provided for payment to the dissenting financial creditors through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) and equities, which is not permissible under IBC. Bank of Maharashtra has an exposure of ₹1,216.88 crore to the Videocon Group.
The NCLT had earlier approved the offer made by Tiwnstar technologies but had expressed surprise that the bid placed by the Vedanta Group entity for acquiring 13 companies under the Videocon Group was almost the same value arrived at by the registered valuers for liquidation.
According to the valuation reports, the fair value of the Videocon group was ₹4,069.95 crore, while the liquidation value was ₹2,568.13 crore. Twin Star Technologies, under Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta group, has offered ₹2,962.02 crore to acquire Videocon.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
We zoom in on four multibaggers that investors can book profits on, when the going is good
The fund shows strong winning consistency over the benchmark
Returns depend on entry age and chosen option, while upfront investment is linked to rebates
Q1 earnings announcements of bluechip companies could be drivers for the benchmark
The new fight is about managing the mind and distractions
His father taught him to be a good human being first and realise the importance of work. Sabu Jacob opens up ...
When finding a hospital bed proved daunting during the devastating second wave of Covid-19, the villagers of ...
Part immigrant novel, part coming-of-age tale, Sanjena Sathian’s debut marks a shift in the way the Indian ...
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...