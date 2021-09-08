NCLT admits TVS Automobile plea against KPN to recover ₹5.27-cr dues

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday admitted an application filed by TVS Automobile Solutions Pvt Ltd against Salem-based KPN Travels, a well-known travels operator in Tamil Nadu, to recover dues of ₹5.27 crore for supply of various products between August 2017 and December 2019.
The application sought to initiate the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) against KPN; declare moratorium and appoint Interim Resolution Professional.
The order by R Sucharitha, Member (Judicial) and B Anil Kumar, Member (Technical), said the application stands admitted in terms of Section 9 (5) of IBC, 2016 and the moratorium shall come into effect as of this date. It was mentioned in the order that TVS Automobile is engaged in the supply of automobile parts, sales and distribution and after sales services of cars, heavy commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles and other vehicles. KPN had placed several orders with TVS Automobile for supply of spares such as filter, brakes, linings, clutch plates, gear box components, tyres and tubes, lubricants and grease.
KPN failed to make payment for the same and it is evident from the statement of accounts of the travel operator that it had an outstanding amount of ₹3.94 crore, payable to TVS Automobile. It was submitted that the payment, which is due for the period from August 31, 2017, to December 31, 2019, amounted to ₹3.94 crore at an interest rate of 18 per cent per annum. Hence, the total amount due and payable by KPN was ₹5.27 crore, the application said.
However, KPN said that TVS Automobile had not established the debt and the default on the part of KPN and that there was a pre-existing dispute. KPN also submitted that there was no proper service of the Demand Notice and it was bereft of invoices. Hence, it was submitted that the mandatory requirement under Section 8 of IBC, 2016 was not complied with and that the application is liable to be dismissed on the said count.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Here are four reasons why the buzz around them may be overdone
Capturing target upside potential even as underlying moves up
The logic for investing may be very different for those over 65 years of age
Clean repayment record so far, but some stress visible in operations in the near-to-medium term
A first person account of how a hobby became a small business during the pandemic
From cauliflower cakes, sushi cakes to prawn cakes, international and regional cuisines have a range of ...
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The Yacht Club of Hyderabad isn’t merely producing sailing champions but opening doors of opportunity to ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...