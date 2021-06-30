NCLT cites ‘use it or lose it’ rule to deny slots to Jet Airways

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
The Mumbai Bench of NCLT has applied the ‘use it or lose it’ rule to deny historical slots to Jet Airways’ new promoters — Murari Lal Jalan and Kalrock Capital. In its final judgment, the Mumbai Bench of NCLT said that on any ground, the slots cannot be pre-allotted.
“The facts and circumstances would indicate that presently the slots cannot be restored to the Corporate Debtor on a historic basis. The thumb rule being ‘use it or lose it’,” the two judge-Bench headed by Janab Mohammed Ajmal and V Nallasenapathy said in their final order.
The slot is the permission given to an airline to land at or depart from an airport, and usually cost a premium amount for prime slots in metro cities.
Before its grounding in April 2019, Jet Airways enjoyed the best slots in the country. After its grounding, the slots were allotted to other airlines.
“The corporate debtor had ceased its operation much prior to the insolvency commencement date and on the date of insolvency commencement it did not have any slots operating in its favour,” NCLT said.
The Bench further noted that even otherwise the new owners, immediately after the approval of the Resolution Plan, would not be utilising all the slots. It can only seek slots as and when it had the aircraft and the attendant wherewithal and logistical support in place, which according to the resolution plan would be in phases.
“We trust that the authorities concerned including the Government of India shall take a holistic approach and provide necessary assistance to the SRA / corporate debtor in terms of the guidelines in allocation of slots as and when they are sought, so that the airlines takes off the ground and possibly regain its lost glory,” it further added.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Part-ownership of realty, US stocks, vehicles, equipment, et al, is possible, but there are drawbacks too
Besides macro indicators, weakening rupee and heating up WTI crude oil need a close watch
A fresh rise is still possible with strong supports at 91.50 and 91.20 on the dollar index
Fixed deposits in a company/NBFC are unsecured borrowings
Jamshed Singh Kapoor is on the streets every day, quietly feeding Nagpur’s poor, in his battle against hunger ...
Actor Neena Gupta on lacking confidence, making mistakes and why she masked names in her memoir
A journey into the remote Afar triangle of Ethiopia, a junction of three continental plates, takes you to the ...
Riksundar Banerjee draws from a rich repertoire of ghost stories to craft an encyclopedia of otherworldly ...
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...