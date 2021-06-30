NCLT cites ‘use it or lose it’ rule to deny slots to Jet Airways

The Mumbai Bench of NCLT has applied the ‘use it or lose it’ rule to deny historical slots to Jet Airways’ new promoters — Murari Lal Jalan and Kalrock Capital. In its final judgment, the Mumbai Bench of NCLT said that on any ground, the slots cannot be pre-allotted.

“The facts and circumstances would indicate that presently the slots cannot be restored to the Corporate Debtor on a historic basis. The thumb rule being ‘use it or lose it’,” the two judge-Bench headed by Janab Mohammed Ajmal and V Nallasenapathy said in their final order.

The slot is the permission given to an airline to land at or depart from an airport, and usually cost a premium amount for prime slots in metro cities.

Before its grounding in April 2019, Jet Airways enjoyed the best slots in the country. After its grounding, the slots were allotted to other airlines.

“The corporate debtor had ceased its operation much prior to the insolvency commencement date and on the date of insolvency commencement it did not have any slots operating in its favour,” NCLT said.

The Bench further noted that even otherwise the new owners, immediately after the approval of the Resolution Plan, would not be utilising all the slots. It can only seek slots as and when it had the aircraft and the attendant wherewithal and logistical support in place, which according to the resolution plan would be in phases.

“We trust that the authorities concerned including the Government of India shall take a holistic approach and provide necessary assistance to the SRA / corporate debtor in terms of the guidelines in allocation of slots as and when they are sought, so that the airlines takes off the ground and possibly regain its lost glory,” it further added.