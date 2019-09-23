NCLT grants Amalgamation relief in 20-year row

Vivo Z1x: The game has changed
The Amalgamations Group got a major relief in a 20-year legal dispute with one of its shareholders, with a favourable ruling from the Chennai Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).
CH Mohd Sharief Tariq, Member (Judicial), NCLT, dismissed the petition of the shareholder, Shankar Sundaram, who has a 10 per cent stake in Amalgamation Ltd and alleged oppression and mismanagement by the company.
The Single Bench ruled that the principles of quasi-partnership have no applicability to the companies in question, as it is not a case where an existing partnership was converted into a company; and nor is there any arrangement providing for the participation of shareholders in the management and sharing of profits through directorial remuneration.
The group, founded in 1938 by S Anantharamakrishnan, comprises companies such as Amalgamation Ltd, Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd (TAFE), Simpson, India Pistons and Higginbothams.
Following Anantharamakrishnan’s death in 1964, his shares where inherited by his descendants and their family members.
Shankar Sundaram, who inherited the 10 per cent stake after the death of his mother Kalyani Sundaram in 1999, moved a petition alleging oppression and mismanagement at Amalgamation Ltd. He alleged that though the company has over 40 subsidiaries, it is run like a single economic unit and this impacts the functioning of the units, he said.
He also wanted a board seat in one of the group’s profit making companies, and sought directions for buying out his stake at a fair market value. Further, since Amalgamation Ltd is closely held, it should be treated as a quasi-partnership firm, said his counsel, K Ravi, seeking relief.
However, Krishna Srinivasan, appearing for Amalgamation Ltd and group companies, said the holding company was incorporated in 1938 as a private company and it was not the result of a conversion of partnership or proprietorship into a company.
There has been separation of ownership of shares and management of the company, with several outside directors on the board, and Amalgamation Ltd is by no stretch a quasi partnership, he argued. The subsidiaries were managed by their respective boards, he said.
It was also contended that no grounds required for the buyout of a minority shareholder were made out.
The company opposed Sundaram’s other pleas for relief as well.
The NCLT dismissed his plea seeking a board seat, saying it is a personal shareholder grievance and cannot be granted.
It also rejected the plea on the buyback of shares, as no circumstances to issue such a direction were found in the facts and circumstances of the case. The NCLT, on the contrary, found that all the companies were functioning smoothly, not warranting any interference in their running.
It further ruled that Sundaram has not established a case for the grant of any of the relief sought for by him.
However, this order in no way will bar any negotiations between the petitioner and the respondents regarding share purchase, it added.
