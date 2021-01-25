NCLT nod for Kamini Metalliks taking over VBC Industries

Content creators mean business
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
The National Company Law Tribunal , Hyderabad has approved the resolution plan of Kamini Metalliks for debt-strapped VBC Industries.
VBC Industries, which was earlier declared insolvent, will now have a new owner in Kamini Metalliks which offered ₹98 crore with its bid.
Judicial member K Anantha Padmanabha Swamy and Member Technical Binod Kumar Sinha of the NCLT Hyderabad, on a petition moved by the corporate debtor, approved the resolution plan filed by Kamini Metalliks.
Lenders had moved NCLT for a resolution against the VBC Industries, which had raised about ₹268 crore from various bank facilities but could not keep up its commitments to repay the dues.
TSN Raja, the resolution professional, in the case, assured that various dues to workers would be paid. As per the arrangement, Kamini Metalliks will pay ₹57 crore to the VBC lenders.
The NCLT case was admitted for the corporate resolution process under the Banking and Insolvency Code, 20016 and CS Ahalada Rao V was appointed as Interim resolution professional. Subsequently, on the recommendation of the Committee of Creditors TSN Raja was appointed as the resolution professional.
The NCLT invited expression of interest (EoI) for the resolution process and received interest from Raaga Mayuri Builders, Amaravathi Textiles and Kamini Metalliks. The proposal of Kamini Metalliks and offer of ₹98.15 crore was approved. The liquidation value of corporate debtor estate was estimated at ₹72 core, and its investments are valued ₹27 crore. Most of the investment is in Konaseema Gas Consortium.
The Committee of Creditors had voted with 100 per cent recommending the resolution plan for its approval. IFCI, Phoenix ARC, and Shriram City Union Finance Limited contributed to 100 per cent vote in favour of the resolution.
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Carriers claim that all measures — including pre-flight tests, cabin sanitisation and fresh air inflow — have ...
What filters should you apply when mining for under-the-radar small-cap stocks? Read on to find more
High valuation, intensely competitive landscape and small cap nature of the stock are key risks.
Amid choppiness, the benchmark indices slipped marginally; approach the week with caution
SBI Cards (₹1,032.7): Witnesses fresh breakoutBetween September and December last year, the stock of SBI Cards ...
Marie leaned back in the chair, holding the brandy to her chest, the rain tapping on the windowpanes. She ...
The current India team didn’t just clinch a series in Australia. It also tugged at the heartstrings with ...
The rain in Wales falls mainly in the plains...Wait, that is Spain. Let’s start again.Women in deep red ...
The coffee beans were soaked in rum casks:Food can be imported, books sent across seas — as touching rituals ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...