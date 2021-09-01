NCLT order set to delay Videocon debt resolution

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
The National Company Law Tribunal’s decision to freeze assets belonging to the Dhoot family, the erstwhile promoters of Videocon group, could jeopardise the company's debt resolution process.
The NCLT has directed the Dhoot family to disclose their moveable and immovable assets, including bank accounts, owned by them in India or anywhere in the world. The order was based on a petition by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs under Section 241-242 of the Companies Act, 2013 against Videocon Industries and its promoters. NCLT expressed surprise at how banks granted loans to Videocon when it was already under so much financial stress.
Experts said that the NCLT's order could delay the debt resolution process under which Vedanta-backed Twin Star Technologies had emerged as the top bidder. The lenders had even agreed to take a 95 per cent hair cut while agreeing to a debt resolution plan by the Vedanta group. This case will come up for hearing at the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on September 7. “It's not clear if the NCLAT can proceed with the debt resolution proceedings in the light of the petition filed by the MCA. It is important to know if the NCLT has sought details of Dhoot family's existing personal assets or it also includes the assets under the Videocon group,” said a banking industry source.
However, other sources close to the Vedanta group said that the NCLT order will have no implications on the debt resolution process. “The NCLT order is related to freezing the assets of the former promoters of Videocon, including their bank accounts and attaching their properties. It does not have a bearing on the resolution plan submitted by Twin Star Technologies,” said the source.
The NCLT had earlier approved the offer made by Twin Star Technologies but had expressed surprise that the bid placed by the Vedanta Group entity for acquiring 13 companies under the Videocon Group was almost the same value arrived at by the registered valuers for liquidation. Bank of Maharashtra and IFCI pointed out the NCLT order to show a “ breach of confidentiality clause with regard to the liquidation value.”
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
Current issue price is lower than before and hence use bonds to up your long-term gold allocation
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
The iconic hotel at the heart of Delhi is reimagining and re-inventing the business of hospitality in creative ...
When every member of the support function in a company is recognised and respected, it becomes a visible ...
The spruced up Tali temple pond complex serves as a portrait to the culture and history of the erstwhile ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...