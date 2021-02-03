Need to dramatically expand vaccine distribution in India: Anand Mahindra

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
India needs to “dramatically” expand vaccine distribution in India, according to Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra.
“We have the largest potential supply of vaccines in the world. We now need to dramatically expand distribution throughout India using both private and public sector channels. When we do that, we will be a role model in terms of the scale of vaccinations,” Mahindra said in a tweet.
The business mogul was responding to a New York Times article on the US beginning its programme to distribute vaccines directly to drugstores and grocery stores.
Mahindra, who his active on Twitter, has lauded India’s vaccination efforts on multiple occasions while stressing the importance of tech in healthcare.
“Thanks to the entrepreneurship of companies like @SerumInstIndia & @BharatBiotech we are leaders in vaccine production. But their efforts along with the pandemic have also given Indian enterprises the appetite & opportunity to be leaders in the healthcare/tech industry,” Mahindra had tweeted last week.
“Apart from mutations of Covid-19, this pandemic will not be the last. There will be more viruses. Technology will be sorely required to keep the world safe & people healthy & fit. If we focus on both product AND process innovation Indian companies can lead the coming boom,” he added.
