The Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) has directed power system operators and stakeholders to prepare action plans to deal with abrupt increases in power demand due to seasonal variations.

The regulator in a suo motu order last week said it feels that there is a need to prepare all stakeholders to meet the situation arising out of an abrupt increase in demand due to seasonal variations, especially during October 2024.

The matter relates to planning for safe, secure and reliable integrated operation of power systems during critical periods, which arises due to seasonal variations with electricity demand increasing rapidly.

The commission issued a slew of directions to the stakeholders — national load despatch centre (NLDC), regional load despatch centres (RLDC) and the state load despatch centres (SLDC), who have to submit responses by October 16.

“The objective of the present proceedings is to prepare the system operators and other stakeholders to meet the challenges and threats to the power system that may arise due to the abrupt increase in demand,” the CERC said.

The development assumes importance as in the last two years, India’s power demand, particularly during the summer (April to June) and monsoon (August-September), have witnessed an exponential rise due to record breaking heat waves and rising humidity levels leading to a higher requirement for cooling.

Rationale

Any uncertain variation in electricity demand due to seasonal variations can lead to a rapid increase in demand which can cause undesirable stress on power systems, the CERC opined.

The steep rise in electricity demand without adequate generation sources can put power system operations at risk. It is the statutory responsibility of the RLDCs and SLDCs to carry out operational planning for the increase in demand due to seasonal variations while discharging their functions.

CERC emphasised that the Grid Code puts responsibility on stakeholders to ensure a stable and economic operation of power systems and resolve issues of significant deviations.

Taking cognisance of the previous year’s record, CERC intends to impress upon all stakeholders the requirement of prudent planning of load generation balance and issue of alerts to all grid-connected user entities to make them aware about the anticipated challenges in power system operation as well as for undertaking preventive measures to maintain load generation balance.

The Commission is of the view that there is a need to sensitise all stakeholders, monitor their actions and bring about behavioural changes through specific and proactive regulatory interventions.

CERC believes that it is advisable to take preventive ex-ante measures instead of ex-post reactive measures of finding violation of Grid Code, initiating penal proceedings and imposing penalty.

Directions to stakeholders

The CERC has directed all the SLDCs and RLDCs to prepare the worst-case scenario due to possible surge in demand during October 1-31 in their respective control areas and submit within seven days to the commission, with a copy to the NLDC.

Besides, the SLDCs or RLDCs should assess their demand-generation scenario in the upcoming months, ensure the optimum generation, avoid undesirable planned outages, and advise the generating company to offer their availability. The SLDCs or RLDCs shall ensure the optimum scheduling during the shortage period and surplus power to be despatched during the deficit period.

The SLDCs or RLDCs shall issue the system alerts to their respective grid-connected entities for the possible deficit during the likely surge in demand.