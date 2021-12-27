Need to push ourselves to be simpler, sustainable and tech advanced: Tata Sons Chairman

As India sets its ambitions to become a $3-trillion economy by 2024, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran has asked Tata Group companies to keep pushing to be simpler, more sustainable, and more technologically advanced to haul the company and the country forward.

In a letter addressed to the Tata Group employees, an annual tradition kept alive earlier by former chairman Ratan Tata, Chandrasekaran added the group is becoming simpler and financially stronger thanks to the 3S strategy, which is simplification, synergy and scale.

Business strategy

“Tata Group companies did well, not only in terms of financial performance, but also in executing our transformation agenda. Thanks to our 3S strategy, we are becoming simpler and financially stronger than we have been in a long time. Our most important milestone this year culminated in our bid to win Air India. It is indeed a historic moment,” Chandrasekaran added.

“Our strategy, looking ahead, has four themes: digital, new energy, supply chain resilience, and health. Our companies are already adapting to these changes and we are witnessing stronger performance. Our new pilots and businesses, from 5G to TataNeu and Tata Electronics, are poised to benefit from these four themes going forward,” Chandrasekaran added.

Omicron threat

While new cases of Covid-19 in India, especially of the Omicron variant is on a mild growth trajectory compared to the countries of the west, Chandrasekaran warned against letting the guard down and asked its employees to follow health protocols if that means taking booster shots of the vaccine as and when made available.

“I am optimistic about what we can do next in the years ahead. Recent success has given our Group a great platform to build on. I am excited by the heights I know we can reach, not just financially, but also in terms of the difference we can make to communities. We can set new standards in technology, sustainability and skills development,” Chandrasekaran added.