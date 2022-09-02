NEPA’s revival to help India cut import of newsprint

Country’s import dependence on newsprint may further reduce this year after the revival of government-owned NEPA Ltd as it aims to produce about 50,000 tonne in next seven months. The share of import in total consumption was 47 per cent in 2021-22 against 65 per cent in the previous year.

The annual capacity of the plant has been increased to one lakh tonne from 88,000 tonne earlier, before its closure in 2016. “The actual production was about 42,000 tonne when it was closed. But we are sure that next year we will run it with full capacity,” said Saurabv Deb, Chairman and Managing Director of NEPA.

Newsprint demand in India

Year Consumption (in tonnes) Share of import (%) 2018-19 24,97,795 51.9 2019-20 20,78,513 62.4 2020-21 10,03,020 64.7 2021-22 12,64,689 47.3

Source: Industry association

The company, which produces newsprint by using recycled newspapers and books, targets to achieve a turnover of ₹395 crore in FY23 and ₹554 crore in FY24.

On strategy for selling the newsprint, Deb said: “One is the quality as we have the best standard 42-44 gsm in the industry. Clientele is not a problem as various newspaper publishers are our clients. I have personally visited many publishers and convinced them to buy our product.”

After the revival, the efficiency has gone up and Deb said the unit will soon diversify into writing and printing papers production. However, newsprint will remain its forte, he added.

“I will analyse the market more before diversifying into writing papers whether to get into retail space in writing pads,” he said adding as some imports of raw material could be required to produce good quality writing papers. He ruled out diversifying to papers used in photocopy machine.

Heavy Industries Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey had inaugurated the upgraded plant on August 23 in Nepanagar, Madhya Pradesh. The plant was revived at a cost of ₹500 crore.

Deb said that though readership of newspaper has gone down with the advancement of technology, the demand for newsprint has not declined. The call for a Atmanirbhar Bharat will further increase demand for domestically produced newsprint, he said.

“We will make further investments to improve the system and processes as well as on new products development and marketing activities to grow our business and become profitable,” Deb added.