NephroPlus raises $24 million in Series E round from IIFL AMC

Dialysis network NephroPlus has raised $24 million in Series E funding round from IIFL Asset Management (IIFL AMC) along with the participation of InvestCorp and Bessemer Venture Partners (BVP).

The company will use this funding to pursue growth opportunities across India and select international markets. In 2019, NephroPlus has raised $45 million from InvestCorp.

In the last two years, the company added over 80 dialysis centres in India, entered the Philippines market with the acquisition of Royal Care Dialysis and bagged a significant $100 million dialysis contract in Uzbekistan, which includes building the world’s largest dialysis centre in Tashkent.

Partnerships

So far, NephroPlus has signed up over 200 reputed hospitals as partners for operating dialysis centres including Fortis Hospitals, CARE Hospitals, Medanta and Max Healthcare. It has also set up PPP centres in partnership with State governments and operates the country’s largest dialysis centre at Tirupati.

NephroPlus Founder and CEO, Vikram Vuppala said, “While NephroPlus had faced few challenges during the Covid waves, our scale, diversified presence, customer connect, along with strong backward integration on costs has helped us emerge stronger overall. We look forward to not only drive organic and inorganic growth in India and overseas with this capital, but also invest in building a unique digital health solution targeted at dialysis patients.”

Anshuman Goenka, Head Private Equity, IIFL Asset Management, said, “As an integrated dialysis chain with a strong track-record of growth and returns, NephroPlus will continue expanding into new geographies in India and overseas. There are not too many unique scaled-up market leading businesses in healthcare like NephroPlus, especially with such a capable management team.”