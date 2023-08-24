NephroPlus, a provider of dialysis care, has set up a dialysis centre in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, with over 160 beds serving about 900 patients.

The centre was set up in partnership with the Ministry of Health, Republic of Uzbekistan, after securing a contract worth $100 million, where NephroPlus will independently commission and operationalise these centres.

Dialysis care

As per the phase-wise rollout plan of constructing four dialysis centres on a turnkey basis, NephroPlus has completed the setting-up of the centre in Uzbekistan.

Last year, NephroPlus announced the opening of two new dialysis centres, one each in Urgench and Bogot, Uzbekistan. The first centre in Nukus, Karakalpakstan, became operational on April 22.

“We at NephroPlus are extremely delighted and proud about standing strong to our commitment by completing the last phase of our plan in the Republic of Uzbekistan. With the launch of the new state-of-the-art facility in Tashkent, we have raised the benchmark of dialysis care in Uzbekistan, and by setting up the world’s largest centre for dialysis care, we have strengthened our footprint in the international boundaries,’‘ Vikram Vuppala, Founder and CEO, NephroPlus said in a release.

Also read: KIMS to double number of beds to 8,000 in 2 years

Asamutdinov Jaloliddin Sharafutdinovich, Ministry of Health of the Republic of Uzbekistan said, “In Uzbekistan, the demand for dialysis is growing, and demand for dialysis services has outstripped supply, exacerbated by the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic. As a developing nation, it’s our constant effort to improve the healthcare services in the country through a unique and dynamic PPP model.’‘

Facilities

The establishment of all four new centres by NephroPlus will cater to at least 1,100 patients, providing care through hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis services. Additionally, the new facility will also offer vascular surgery, nephrology consultation, lab services and an ENPIDIA training academy for training local clinical staff of Uzbekistan.

The Hyderabad-based company also intends to implement its RenAssure protocols to deliver a synchronised and convenient patient experience in Uzbekistan, the release added.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit