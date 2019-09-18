NestAway Technologies opens its doors to co-living, student housing

Managed home rental start-up NestAway Technologies has announced the launch of ‘The Hello World’, an independent subsidiary that is focused on co-living and student housing.

Launched in April this year, The Hello World, which was in stealth mode till now, is present in 15 cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi/NCR, Pune, Kota and Dehradun. In the past five months, the brand has built a network of 10,000 beds with an occupancy rate of 90 per cent, and aims to launch in nine more cities across the country over the next two to three months to exceed 50,000 beds in the next year, a top executive told BusinessLine.

The Hello World customers will have access to their own private space in single or double occupancy bedrooms, community gatherings in their buildings, smart-tech security systems, housekeeping, 24/7 concierge service, internet, electricity, five meals a day (breakfast, lunch, evening snacks, dinner, midnight meal), internal transfers to any other property with just one month’s rent as security deposit and zero brokerage fee. All this is available at ₹9,000-15,000 per month for student housing customers and ₹9,000-18,000 per month for co-living customers.

Sharing space, interests

“Almost 90 per cent of the millennials in America have a roommate. In a similar trend, millennials in India prefer to stay in a community where they not only share space but also their interests, passions and dreams. At The Hello World, we host well-designed community events that bind the residents together, enriching them emotionally. For us, emotional safety is as big a priority as physical safety” said Jitendra Jagadev, co-founder, NestAway.

Stating that it is important for urban migrants to find a sense of belonging in a new city and a place to call home, he said: “We make three promises to customers — a good night’s sleep, a great breakfast to start your day, a fantastic weekend where we will organise music gigs, hobby classes, singing sessions, help create fan groups of authors, poets, lyricists etc, on the terrace of each of The Hello World buildings where students and millennials can participate, interact and meet like-minded people from 7 pm to 9.30 pm.” The idea is to provide a convenient life with spaces just like home, where you come home to other youngsters of the same age profile, he added.

Additional benefits include therapy dogs in properties, free food samples for a day, and one night free in a different city for every month of stay. The Hello World provides free stays for parents who come to meet their children, and has specially designed queen-sized beds and rooms for the LGBTQ+ community. The Hello World will compete with Zolo Stays, Stanza Living and Oxfordcaps.