Nestle India Chairman and Managing Director Suresh Narayanan, popularly known as the “turnaround CEO”, will be retiring in July next year.

According to the packaged-food major’s BSE filing, Narayanan will be taking a “well-deserved retirement” after an “illustrious career of 26 years with Nestle Group“ at the close of business hours on July 31, 2025.

The filing also said Manish Tiwary, will take over the position as the MD of Nestle India effective from August 1, 2025.

Tiwary currently serves as the director at Amazon Digital Services and More Consumer Brands, and will step down from his directorship on October 30, 2024.

Prior to his current stint, he was the Country Manager of Amazon India. He joined Amazon in 2016 after a 20 year career at Unilever, where he held roles in sales, marketing, and general management across various categories and channels in India, Gulf and North Africa.

Manish is a distinguished business executive with nearly three decades of experience in leading large scale operations and strategic initiatives within the e-commerce and consumer goods sectors, the company added