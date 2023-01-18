Nestle India on Wednesday said it is expanding its Health Science portfolio with a launch of a product for patients with swallowing difficulties under its Health Science portfolio. The company said ThickenUp Clear, a food and beverage thickener that can be administered to those experiencing challenges in swallowing, clinically known as dysphagia due to conditions such as head and neck cancer, stroke, Parkinson’s Disease among others.

Dysphagia is a major yet understated health condition that leads to dehydration, malnutrition-led infections, and impaired quality of life, it added.

“The product is scientifically designed and is manufactured by a unique technology at Osthofen, Germany, exclusively for Nestlé Health Science,” it said in a statement.

Mansi Khanna, Head, Nestlé India Health Science, said: “With the launch of ThickenUp Clear, we are sustaining the momentum on new growth platforms, strengthening our presence in nutritional science. This product is an addition to the existing portfolio that addresses various health-induced nutrition issues, thus reiterating our commitment to empowering healthier lives through nutrition.’’