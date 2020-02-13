Nestle India Oct-Dec net profit up 38 per cent to ₹473 crore

Maruti Suzuki considering the Jimny for an India debut?
Here is what we can expect if the compact SUV is prepped for a launch at a NEXA showroom near you
FMCG major Nestle India Ltd on Thursday reported a 38.40 per cent increase in net profit at ₹473.02 crore for the quarter ended December, helped by volume growth.
The company, which follows January-December financial year, had posted a net profit of ₹341.76 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
Net sales rose 8.75 per cent to ₹3,130.74 crore during the quarter as against ₹2,878.83 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Domestic sales rose 10.04 per cent to ₹2,960.78 crore as against ₹2,690.51 crore in October-December 2018.
However, exports declined 9.74 per cent to ₹169.96 crore during the quarter from ₹188.32 crore a year ago.
Domestic sales increased through a combination of ‘volume & mix’, while exports dropped due to lower exports of coffee to Turkey, the company said in a statement.
Total income during October-December quarter rose 7.45 per cent to ₹3,193.99 crore as against ₹2,972.50 crore a year ago.
Total expenses increased 5.26 per cent to ₹2,579.37 crore as against ₹2,450.30 crore.
For the full year ended December 31, Nestle India’s net profit rose 22.56 per cent to ₹1,969.55 crore as against ₹1,606.93 crore in the previous year.
Net sales for the year stood at ₹12,295.27 crore, 9.62 per cent higher than ₹11,216.23 crore in the year-ago period.
Commenting on the annual results, Nestle India CMD Suresh Narayanan said, “We have delivered broad based volume and mix led growth. This is a trend we have demonstrated consistently in recent years.”
Products like Maggi Noodles, KITKAT, Nestl頍UNCH, CEREGROW, MAGGI Masala -ae- Magic, NESCAFɠRTD and NANGROW delivered strong performances during the year, he added.
“The trend of higher commodity prices witnessed in recent quarters is likely to continue in the near future,” he said.
In a separate filing, Nestle India said its board in a meeting held on Thursday recommended final dividend of ₹61 per equity share for the year 2019.
Shares of Nestle India Ltd on Thursday settled 0.79 per cent lower at ₹16,417.80 on the BSE.
Here is what we can expect if the compact SUV is prepped for a launch at a NEXA showroom near you
These are the visible signs of engagement in an organization
Accurate performancemeets strong hardware
Job loveLove is in the air with Valentine’s Day approaching. So why not track the affinity people have with ...
In future, the tax structure may be simplified without any complexities of deductions and exemptions: Partner ...
Tax on employee stock option plans can now be deferred by 48 months from applicable assessment year
Widens the scope of e-assessment
The fund is best suited for investors with a time horizon of more than five years
The tag line said ‘Go IndiGo’ and the Indian air traveller heartily obliged, making the low-cost airline with ...
On February 8, 1971, the NASDAQ stock market index opened for the first time. This quiz is all about stocks ...
Arriving in Mumbai’s international terminal I am reminded of the city’s specialness. The art at the airport, ...
The Oscar-winning film is a heartbreaking tale fuelled by the universal tragedy of class inequality
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...