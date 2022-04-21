Nestle India Q1 net profit declines 1.25%

Nestle India posted a net profit of ₹594.71 crore in the quarter ended March 31, clocking a marginal decline of 1.25 per cent, largely due to inflationary pressure in raw material and packaging material costs. The company had posted a net profit of ₹602.25 crore in the corresponding quarter the previous year.

The Swiss FMCG major, which follows the January-December period as the fiscal year, registered a growth of 9.74 per cent in net sales, at ₹3,950.90 crore, for the March quarter.

A company statement said that despite volatile cost pressures, domestic sales clocked a growth of 10.2 per cent in the quarter under review.

The company’s board declared an interim dividend of ₹25 per share, amounting to ₹241.04 crore, which will be paid on and from May 6 along with the final dividend for 2021 of ₹65 per equity share.

Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India, said, “As highlighed in the previous quarters, cost of key raw and packaging materials are witnessing 10-year highs, and costs continued to surge this quarter, which has impacted profit from operations. Continued inflation is likely to be a key factor in the short to medium term. We are confident of facing this turbulence with strategies of scale, efficiencies, mix and pricing, all of which we will deploy judiciously.”

The company statement added that the cost outlook for key commodities, including edible oils, coffee and wheat, remains “firm to bullish” in the short to medium term. Fresh milk costs are also expected to remain firm due to increase in demand and rise in feed costs for farmers. On the back of rising fuel costs, supply constraints and transportation costs, packaging material costs are also increasing. “Input costs are expected to be on bullish trend both globally and locally,” it added.

In the March quarter, while Maggi noodles witnessed strong growth momentum, the growth of Maggi sauces and taste enhancer Masala-ae-Magic was impacted due to a high base and the shift to out-of-home consumption from in-home cooking trends. While the milk products portfolio continued to face challenges from competition, the company added that confectionery and beverages segments registered double-digit growth.

“We have continued to progress well on our RURBAN journey and this has borne fruit with strong sustained rural growth performance, complemented by strong growth in smaller town classes and urban agglomerates. Our robust performance in e-commerce continued as the channel grew by 71 per cent and now contributes 6.3 per cent of domestic sales,” Narayanan added.

On exports, the company said it continues to focus on spreading to new markets, alongside channel expansion in markets such as the UK and Australia.