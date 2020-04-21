Nestle India receives permission to operate all manufacturing locations in India

How to build your personal brand in turbulent times
The way we conduct ourselves during a crisis adds to, and augments, our image
Nestle India said that all its manufacturing locations have received permissions to operate from various State governments and local authorities. In line with the government directives, it is running these plants at scaled down levels.
The company operates eight plants in the country.
In a BSE filing, Nestle India said, “All the manufacturing locations have received permission to operate and are now operating at scaled down levels. Most of the distribution centres/ warehouses, suppliers are also operating at scaled down levels. The scaled down operations at various locations are essentially on account of applicable social distancing norms and the lesser deployment of people.”
The packaged food major stated that “scaling up, scaling down or suspension of operations” at various locations are dependent on the direction of Central and State governments.
“The company is closely monitoring the situation and will take all necessary measures as directed by the Central and State governments and authorities, from time to time. The impact on the operations of the Company cannot be assessed at this point,” it added.
Nestle India added that it has been taking various measures to ensure the safety and well-being of its employees and is ensuring compliance with the directives issued by the Central Government, State Governments and local administrations in this regard.
