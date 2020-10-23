Companies

Nestle India reports flat net profit at Rs 587 cr in Q3

PTI New Delhi | Updated on October 23, 2020 Published on October 23, 2020

Nestle said the acquisition was expected to add to organic growth in 2021 and to cash earnings by 2022/23

FMCG major Nestle India Ltd on Friday saw its net profit dipping marginally by 1.37 per cent to Rs 587.09 crore in the third quarter ended September 2020.

The company, which follows January-December financial year, had posted a profit of Rs 595.27 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago.

Its net sales were up 10.19 per cent at Rs 3,525.41 crore during the period as against Rs 3,199.31 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal, the company said.

Nestle India’s domestic sales in July-September moved up 10.23 per cent to Rs 3,350.10 crore as against Rs 3,039.09 crore in the year-ago period.

Exports rose 9.41 per cent to Rs 175.31 crore as against Rs 160.22 crore.

Its total expenses were up 8.44 per cent at Rs 2,789.67 crore as against Rs 2,572.52 crore.

Shares of Nestle India on Friday settled at Rs 15,863.00 on the BSE, down 0.30 per cent from the previous close.

