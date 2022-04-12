Nestle India’s consumer website accessed by 10.4 million users since launch

Nestle India on Tuesday said its consumer website “AskNestle”, that focuses on offering information about nutrition to parents, has been accessed by 10.4 million users in the past three years since its launch in 2019.

The platform seeks to empower parents to make informed decisions about food choices and nutrition for their children. It added that nearly 3.8 million users accessed content, nutrition tools and videos on the platform in 2021 alone. The FMCG major said that launch of the platform in Hindi language led the platform to attracting nearly 1 million users.

Chandan Mukherji, Head - Strategy and Marketing Communication, Nestlé India said, “Since its launch, AskNestlé.in has aimed to equip parents with real-time, personalised advice on nutrition that is balanced, relevant, and scientifically driven. Over the years we have not only made nutrition more accessible by launching the platform in Hindi but have also added features such as growth tracker, immuno scale to the platform that are in sync with the times we are living in.”

He added that the company has decided that the platform will also now offer nutritional content for adults “with the intent to make AskNestle.in ‘One Stop Nutrition Solution’ for the entire family.”