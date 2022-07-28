Nestle India’s net profit down 4% in Q2, revenue up 16%

Nestle India posted a net profit of ₹515.34 crore in Q2 ended June 30 down 4.3 per cent against ₹538.58 crore. Revenue from operations grew by 16 .1 per cent to ₹4036.57 crore. The company’s board approved acquisition of Purina Petcare India Pvt Ltd through business transfer and its integration with Nestle India is proposed with effect from October 1. Purina Petcare India Ltd has been operating as a separate subsidiary of Nestle S.A in the country and this is a related party transaction.

Nestle India, which follows January-December period as fiscal year, said the total sales grew by 15.7 per cent and domestic sales grew by 16.4 per cent in the June quater.

Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestle India said, the company continued to deliver robust sales growth and breached the ₹4000 crore-mark. “Our endeavour this quarter was to secure our ‘engines of growth’ in this inflationary context and to enable sharp overall business recovery when the pressures abate. The growth is broad-based and while being primarily driven by pricing, has a healthy underlying volume and mix evolution,” he added.

Narayanan said the out-of-home channels got back to accelerated growth while organised trade saw broad-based growth across categories. “We continue to see strong momentum in mega cities and metros and strong acceleration across smaller town classes, which reinforces the execution of our Rurban strategy,” he said adding that the company saw “a smart uptick” in sales in rural markets.

The packaged food major said it was witnessing early signs of softening of prices of edible oils and packaging materials but prices of fresh milk, fuels, grains and green coffee costs are expected to remain firm with continued increase in demand and volatility.

Pet Foods business

Talking about the acquisition of Purina Petcare India Pvt Ltd, the company said the “cost of this transaction is ₹123.5 crore subject to change in net asset position between 31 st March 2022 and 30 th September 2022 along with net cash/debt as on 30 th September 2022.”

“As a transparent and responsible organization, Nestlé always seeks to recalibrate its strategies given new challenges and opportunities. In this spirit, we have revisited our earlier stance regarding the operating model of Pet Foods in India. The valuation report of the registered valuer (PwC) and the related party transaction was approved by the Audit Committee and then, by the Board with only independent directors voting,” said Narayanan.

He added there are far greater synergies with evolution in channel strategies now than when the business was launched in 2018. “ Going forward, leveraging Nestlé India’s network would further accelerate the growth of Pet Food Business in India and for Nestlé India, a promising business would be a part of its portfolio from the last quarter ending December 31, 2022,” the company added.

Meanwhile, the company said its bringing its global brand, Gerber to India and introduce products tailored to the needs in the toddler segment which, will be made-in-India under this brand.