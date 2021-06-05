Nestle India’s new campaign bats for ‘healthfulness’

Nestle India is launching a strategic consumer campaign to assure consumers about the “healthfulness” of its product portfolio. This comes close on the heels of international media reports on an internal document of the Swiss packaged food major that described a large portion of its food portfolio as being unhealthy.

“Our approach as a credible, trustworthy and responsible company is to always communicate with consumers on facts, in a humble and transparent tone and manner. Recent reports have questioned the healthfulness of Nestlé products, because of a global internal working document that was reported out of context. The portfolio analysis only covers about half the global sales, since several prominent categories were not included,” a spokesperson for Nestle India said.

As part of this strategy, the Indian arm of the Swiss company, is releasing a set of print ads starting Sunday featuring its entire portfolio.

“We will be releasing print advertisements over the next few days reassuring consumers that we genuinely care about what matters to them, what concerns them and that we are there for them 24x7 if they have any questions or suggestions,” the company spokesperson explained.

Nestle India had adopted a similar ad strategy in 2019 to highlight Maggi’s “trustworthy facts” with a campaign stating, “Your Maggi is Safe, Has Always been”.

In response to the international media reports, earlier this week, Nestle in a global statement had said it is working on a company-wide project to update its nutrition and health strategy that includes reduction in sugar and sodium in its products. “We are looking at our entire portfolio across the different phases of people’s lives to ensure our products are helping meet their nutritional needs and supporting a balanced diet,” the statement added.