Netcore Cloud, a MarTech and Customer Experience company, has announced the launch of its start-up acceleration program ‘D2C Blaze’ in partnership with Headstart Network Foundation and AIC-Nalanda Institute of Technology Foundation.

In line with its vision to help customers achieve their path to profitability, the 12-week growth accelerator program aims to provide focused guidance to select early-stage D2C start-ups and turbocharge their growth.

Netcore’s D2C Blaze program specifically invites early-stage startups, offering them a platform to grow and thrive. Under the leadership of Nanda Kumar, who has a decade-long experience working intimately with startups, the program will run from October to December 2023. Tailored to foster startups with strong growth prospects, it will aid them in scaling effectively and carving out a brand identity.

Kalpit Jain, Group CEO – Netcore Cloud said “Indian start-ups have been increasingly making their mark globally, achieving new milestones year after year. And yet, early-stage startups often grapple with challenges such as securing funding, finding product-market fit, navigating intense competition, acquiring the right talent, and understanding complex regulations to name a few. Through the ‘D2C Blaze’ program, we intend to empower entrepreneurs who are in their early stages, steering them towards profitability.”

Applications for the program are open until 20 September 2023. As a culmination, a demo day will be held where 30 select start-ups will not only spotlight their progress and innovations to a distinguished audience of potential investors, opening doors to prospective funding avenues but also benefit from a holistic experience.

This includes access to essential platforms, mentorship from D2C industry stalwarts, networking opportunities, and a suite of technological tools to further their growth. Moreover, entrepreneurs will receive Netcore credits worth up to $30,000 along with an additional $3,500 for consulting and onboarding. Start-ups can also access Headstart Boosters up to Rs. 5 crores from companies like - Zoho, Razorpay, Notion, Canva, and many more.

