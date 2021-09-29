Netflix acquires Night School Studios to expand its games team

In a bid to further its commitment of expansion into gaming, Netflix has acquired the first game developer, Night School Studio.

The terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed yet. Founded by Sean Krankel and Adam Hines in 2014, Night School Studio is known for its debut title Oxenfree.

Earlier this year, Netflix had announced that it will be looking at gaming as a separate category and will be made available to subscribers for no additional charges. At present, this programme is in its early stages. However, the company said it will primarily focus on introducing the gaming platform on mobile devices.

The acquisition of Night School is meant to help further expand its games team.

“Their commitment to artistic excellence and proven track record make them invaluable partners as we build out the creative capabilities and library of Netflix games together,” Mike Verd, VP, Game Development at Netflix wrote in a blog post.

Synergies

“Our explorations in narrative gameplay and Netflix’s track record of supporting diverse storytellers was such a natural pairing. It felt like both teams came to this conclusion instinctively,” Krankel said in a separate post.

The streaming giant will continue working with developers around the world and hire talent to create a collection of exclusive games designed for “every kind of gamer and any level of play,” Verd said. These games will all be included as part of users’ Netflix membership with no ads and no in-app purchases.