Netflix India on Tuesday said it has updated the ‘opening disclaimer’ of the latest web series ‘IC-184: The Kandahar Hijack’ to include both real and code names of the hijackers. The streaming major stressed that the code names used in the web series “reflects” those that were used in the “actual event”. The statement comes after the Information & Broadcasting Ministry had held a meeting with senior Netflix India executives to discuss the concerns raised by some quarters over the representation of the hijackers in the web series, that has been directed by Anubhav Sinha.

In a statement, Monika Shergill, Vice-President, Content, Netflix India said, “For the benefit of audiences unfamiliar with the 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814, the opening disclaimer has been updated to include the real and code names of the hijackers. The code names in the series reflect those used during the actual event.”

“India has a rich culture of storytelling — and we are committed to showcasing these stories and their authentic representation,” she added.

The controversy

After the series was released, a controversy broke out over the manner in which the hjiackers were portrayed in the web series. Some social media users had raised objections regarding the portrayal of the pseudonyms or code names that the hijackers were shown using in front of the passengers and accused the film makers of whitewashing the terrorists’ religious identities.

This had prompted the I& B Ministry to summon Netflix senior executives which included Shergill for a meeting on Tuesday. During the meeting, Ministry officials sought explanation from the streaming major and reiterated that care should be taken to not hurt the sentiments of the people of the nation. The officials also said that India’s culture and heritage should be respected.

While some in social media criticised the series over the portrayal of code names shown in the series, others also pointed out that according to a government statement released in January of 2000, on the Ministry of External Affairs site, “To the passengers... these hijackers came to be known as...Chief, Doctor, Burger, Bhola and Shankar, the names by which the hijackers invariably addressed one another.”