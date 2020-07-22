Companies

Network18 Media net loss halves to ₹60.6 cr in June quarter

PTI New Delhi | Updated on July 22, 2020 Published on July 22, 2020

Network18’s revenue from operation in the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,230.93 crore. File Photo   -  Reuters

Network18 Media and Investments on Wednesday said its consolidated net loss more than halved to ₹60.60 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2020 helped by lower expenses.

The company had reported a net loss of ₹127.66 crore in the April-June 2019 quarter.

However, the firm’s revenue from operations declined 35.18 per cent to ₹807.07 crore as against ₹1,245.12 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Its total expenses in April-June 2020 stood at ₹871.65 crore, down 33.35 per cent as compared with ₹1,307.87 crore in the year-ago period.

In a separate release, Network18 said it has partnered with Amazon Alexa, where its users will get access to live news from Network18’s top channels, including CNN-News18 and News18 India, along with their regional TV channels.

Shares of Network18 Media and Investments closed at ₹46.90 on the BSE, down 4.82 per cent from the previous close.

