Neuberg Diagnostics announces ₹200-crore expansion plan for Tamil Nadu in FY23

Leading pathology lab chain, Neuberg Diagnostics, on Thursday announced that it will add over 500 new own-and-franchisee associate collection centres and 100 diagnostics and health check-up centres in Tamil Nadu in FY23. The company has committed to invest ₹200 crore towards its expansion initiatives in the state.

The announcement came on the sidelines of the launch of 14 new diagnostics and health check-up centres in various parts of Chennai on Thursday. The new centres were inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Health Minister, Ma Subramanian.

Looking for opportunities

“During this year, with substantial investments in digital initiatives, we want to expand our presence to every district in Tamil Nadu. To achieve this, we are exploring potential partnerships and joint investment opportunities with like-minded pathologists, radiologists and cardiologists with an exclusive focus on the diagnostics and wellness segments,” GSK Velu, Chairman and Managing Director, Neuberg Diagnostics, said, in the statement.

Currently, Neuberg Diagnostics has over 150 labs and 1,000-plus collection centres spread across India, the US, the UAE, and South Africa. Neuberg Group employs over 5,000 employees and over 800 of them are based in Tamil Nadu currently.