Neuberg Diagnostics announces merger of Healyst Laboratory with Neuberg Ehrlich

Healthcare start-up Neuberg Diagnostics announced the merger of city-based Healyst Laboratory with Neuberg Ehrlich laboratory for an undisclosed sum.

The merger will bring all the seven collection centres of Healyst Laboratory under the Neuberg brand, besides integrating its clinical processing lab with the merged entity.

Healyst Laboratory was founded in 2017 by P Srinivasan and Saranya Narayan, the founders of erstwhile Lister Laboratory in 1985. Lister was acquired by Metropolis in 2006.

“Through this merger, we have integrated 82 years of Ehrlich’s legacy and Srinivasan’s sound knowledge in the diagnostics business with a young organisation like Neuberg,” said GSK Velu, Chairman, Neuberg Diagnostics Private Limited.

Neuberg Diagnostics, a consortium of multiple pathology labs was integrated by healthcare entrepreneur GSK Velu. He was also the co-founder of Metropolis diagnostics, which he exited in 2015.

The Neuberg consortium currently has around 60 diagnostic labs and 500 collection centres in India, South Africa and Dubai. The consortium members include Anand Diagnostic Laboratory (Bangalore), Supratech Micropath (Gujarat), Ehrlich Laboratory (Chennai), Global Labs (South Africa) and Minerva Diagnostics (Dubai).

Focus on expansion

The company is looking to increase the number of its clinical labs to 100 over the next few months and consolidate its position in the southern and western markets.

“Our primary focus will be to grow Neuberg Ehrlich to a strong position in the region and to model the desired changes for further growth and expansion,” said Srinivasan, Technical Director of Neuberg Ehrlich Laboratory Private Limited.

Neuberg Ehrlich laboratory is equipped to perform a range of pathological investigations including new generation technologies like genomics, metabolomics and proteomics. It currently has 10 clinical labs and 50 collection centres in Tamil Nadu, and will add 50 more collection points in the next 3 months.

The diagnostics company also announced the launch of ‘Anywhere, Anytime’, a new service that offers diagnostics tests (blood, urine, ECG) to individuals at their preferred timing and location, subject to basic standards of hygiene and privacy.

“We are in the fourth generation of diagnostics. From a ‘healthcare less’ phase, now evolved to a ‘personalised healthcare’ phase, where the diagnostics needs of one person need not be the same with the other,” Velu said.

“The service was launched on a trial basis in Bangalore and today we are introducing it in Chennai. Individuals can call us to collect their blood samples from any place of their convenience and at any time,” he added.