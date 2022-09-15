Neuberg Diagnostics launches advanced oncopathology reference lab in Mumbai

Chennai-based Neuberg Diagnostics, a leading pathology lab chain, on Thursday, announced the launch of Neuberg Oncopathology reference laboratory at Vidyavihar, Mumbai.

In a press release, the diagnostics major said, the centre will pave the way for advanced cancer care diagnosis with experienced oncopathologists and geneticists, and house all modern technologies and infrastructure to deliver better diagnostic insights to oncologists.

Oncopathology is one of the niche branches of medicine, which relates to the diagnosis of cancer through an array of tests carried out on a patient’s tumor samples.

“This centre will leverage the capabilities of the Neuberg Centre for Genomic Medicine and spearhead cancer care delivery with a robust belief in the Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) method to enable understanding of the Indian genomic cancer map. Further, these practices will bring in a generational shift in the way cancer care is delivered in India,” GSK Velu, Chairman, and Managing Director, Neuberg Diagnostics said, in the statement.

Velu added that oncopathologists play an essential role by testing tumor samples with various techniques to diagnose cancer and its pathological stage and that would further impact the modality and outcome of treatment and the quality of the patient’s life, post-treatment.

The Neuberg group currently has over 150 labs and over 2,000 touch points across India, USA, UAE, and South Africa.

Jay Mehta, President & Head, Neuberg Oncopath, said, “The newly-established laboratory will provide end-to-end reports from histopathology to molecular tests, which impact precision medicine and personalized cancer treatment. The laboratory is well equipped, with the potential to provide testing of cases from across the county.