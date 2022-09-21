Neuberg Diagnostics to invest ₹30 cr for Kerala expansion

Neuberg Diagnostics, one of the top four pathology laboratory chains in India, has proposed to infuse ₹30 crore for the expansion in Kerala market with which the company plans to add another 10 labs in the State within one year.

GSK Velu, Chairman and Managing Director, Neuberg Diagnostics said the company with its presence in South Africa, UAE and the US has launched a new processing lab in Alappuzha, which is equipped with full-fledged pathology and molecular diagnostics advanced testing facilities.

The new lab is equipped to conduct and process a wide variety of tests and is capable of processing about 500 samples in a day and delivering results within the given turnaround time which differs from test to test, while maintaining the best-in-class quality. The diagnostics company also plans to add more than 25 collection centre in 6 months.