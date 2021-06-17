Neugenlabs ties up with digital B2B chemicals marketplace, Carbanio

Carbanio, digital B2B chemicals marketplace, on Wednesday announced that it has established a strategic partnership with US-based custom chemical synthesis company, Neugenlabs LLC located in University of South Florida, Technology Incubator, Tampa, USA.

The collaboration comes in the backdrop of Neugenlabs’ plans to expand its presence in India. The US-based company has already set up its Indian office in Bangalore, and further plans to expand in Hyderabad.

Neugenlabs specialises in custom synthesis, research & development, development of compounds for pharmaceuticals, agriculture biotechnology and veterinary industries. The partnership will witness Carbanio helping Neugenlabs with arranging raw materials and other custom chemicals through the uninterrupted digital process of Carbanio.

Dr. Rafi, Founder, Carbanio, in a statement said, “We have collaborated with other esteemed institutions like IICT, Hyderabad, and IISER, Berhampur, to offer uninterrupted chemical supply even during nationwide lockdown. We look forward to establishing such a collaboration with Neugenlabs LLC too.”

Manzoor Airani, CEO of Neugenlabs LLC, commented, “Carbanio provides a one-stop solution with competitive pricing, multiple options, transparency, quick delivery, ease of business and access to more than 40K suppliers and nine million products.”

Carbanio, as a chemicals bazaar, has helped research institutions and organisations by sourcing chemicals on time.