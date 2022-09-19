hamburger

Companies

Neuron Energy to supply 15,000 EV battery packs annually to KLB Komaki

Rishi Ranjan Kala | New Delhi, September 19 | Updated on: Sep 19, 2022

From its partnership with KBL Komaki, Neuron expects an annual turnover of ₹50 crore

Neuron Energy on Monday said it has entered into a strategic partnership with KLB Komaki, an electric two-wheeler maker, wherein the electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing start-up will deliver 15,000 battery packs per year.

This will generate a revenue of around ₹50 crore annually with a monthly order value of 4 crore. The Bluetooth-enabled batteries are not just one of the most innovative offerings of Neuron but can also repaired remotely, Neuron Energy said in a statement.

Auto manufacturers are increasingly turning to this technology, the company added.

Remote troubleshooting

In recent years, major EVs have begun incorporating battery management systems into their infotainment systems as a factory-installed feature, allowing smartphones to remain connected to the main server even when driving. By connecting the battery and charger via Bluetooth, a battery can be remotely repaired within six hours of reporting a complaint.

In addition to providing transparency on the technical prowess of the battery and wall-mounted charger, Neurons’ Android-compliant app provides technical and functional details to the end-user, Neuron Energy said.

“These batteries can also be repaired remotely, which makes them more user-friendly. Through this partnership, we aim to address a wider audience and enable them to transition towards a more sustainable and clean future through increased adoption of electric vehicles,” Neuron Energy co-founder Pratik Kamdar said.

The EV market is expected to grow at a 94.4 per cent CAGR from 2021 to 2030. Kamdar added that with Neuron’s smart battery management system, the company can provide top-notch service to EV owners by combining battery pack monitoring accuracy, data acquisition, and fault checking.

Neuron provides lead-acid and lithium-ion technology batteries for e-bikes, e-rickshaws, and golf carts, while KBL Komaki, which ventured into the EV business in 2016, manufactures e-rickshaws, e-Scooters, and e-loaders.

Published on September 19, 2022
alliance and joint venture
two-wheelers
electrical appliance
electric vehicles
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you