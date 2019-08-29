New Bolero City Pik-Up launched

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has launched the New Bolero City Pik-Up at ₹6.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Hyderabad). Vikram Garga, Vice-President - Marketing, Automotive Division, M&M, said in a statement the model offers “better manoeuvrability in cities to counter traffic congestion, along with enhancing the earning potential for our customers, while retaining the tough and rugged DNA associated with Bolero Pick-ups”. Our Bureau