Companies

New Bolero City Pik-Up launched

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on August 29, 2019 Published on August 29, 2019

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has launched the New Bolero City Pik-Up at ₹6.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Hyderabad). Vikram Garga, Vice-President - Marketing, Automotive Division, M&M, said in a statement the model offers “better manoeuvrability in cities to counter traffic congestion, along with enhancing the earning potential for our customers, while retaining the tough and rugged DNA associated with Bolero Pick-ups”. Our Bureau

Published on August 29, 2019
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
