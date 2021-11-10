New Celerio targets young buyers with shapely design, high mileage

Set against the backdrop of rising fuel prices, the 26.68 kmpl mileage claim for the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio will set off the right kind of bells in the minds of potential car buyers. For a company that has benefited the most from the “Kitna Deti Hai” (how much mileage does the car offer) catchphrase, the new Celerio will now attempt offering a fresh proposal for the next generation of potential car owners.

Key features

At the heart of this 2021 model is the new K10C petrol engine that features multiple new technologies including idle start/ stop enabling it to offer what is being claimed as the best mileage for any petrol car in India. The new Celerio has also been built on the completely new 5th generation Heartect platform. It is wider, and more roomy than the outgoing model, and the luggage space in the boot is also much higher at about 313 litres. The increased wheelbase has also enabled an increase in the amount of cabin space with higher legroom and shoulder room for occupants, say company officials.

The new Celerio’s exterior design features 3D organic sculpted surfaces and a stance that seems like a hybrid between a hatchback and compact SUV. Some of the features like the 15-inch black alloys and low-rolling resistance tyres, the animated headlamps and wide-opening rear doors are segment firsts. The cabin also sees a number of changes. The 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system on the centre-focused dashboard and some segment-first features like engine push start with smart key and pollen filters for the aircon are new to the Celerio’s cabin. It also gets more than 12 safety features including hill hold control.

New Celerio gets the next generation K-Series one-litre petrol engine with Dual Jet, Dual VVT, and Idle Start-Stop. These have not only helped it deliver high mileage (up by 15-23 per cent depending on variant), but also enables lower CO2 emissions by up to 19 per cent across variants. The engine offers a torque of 89Nm and peak power of 49kW. The engine is paired with a 5-speed manual or an optional auto gear shift transmission.

Prices for the new Celerio start at ₹4.99 lakh for the LXI MT and go up to ₹6.94 lakh for the ZXI+ AMT.

PV segment

Speaking at the launch, Kenichi Ayukawa, MD and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India, said, “India is primarily a small car market, with nearly 46 per cent of total passenger vehicle sales contributed by hatchbacks. With the All-New Celerio, we endeavour to boost the most important passenger vehicle segment in the country.”

Talking about the current status of the automobile industry, Ayukawa said “while volumes may be lower currently than our best during the 2018-19 fiscal, I am confident that we will reach those levels. But there may be some supply side constraints in the short term due to shortage of electronic components.”