New Celerio targets young buyers with shapely design, high mileage

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Set against the backdrop of rising fuel prices, the 26.68 kmpl mileage claim for the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio will set off the right kind of bells in the minds of potential car buyers. For a company that has benefited the most from the “Kitna Deti Hai” (how much mileage does the car offer) catchphrase, the new Celerio will now attempt offering a fresh proposal for the next generation of potential car owners.
At the heart of this 2021 model is the new K10C petrol engine that features multiple new technologies including idle start/ stop enabling it to offer what is being claimed as the best mileage for any petrol car in India. The new Celerio has also been built on the completely new 5th generation Heartect platform. It is wider, and more roomy than the outgoing model, and the luggage space in the boot is also much higher at about 313 litres. The increased wheelbase has also enabled an increase in the amount of cabin space with higher legroom and shoulder room for occupants, say company officials.
The new Celerio’s exterior design features 3D organic sculpted surfaces and a stance that seems like a hybrid between a hatchback and compact SUV. Some of the features like the 15-inch black alloys and low-rolling resistance tyres, the animated headlamps and wide-opening rear doors are segment firsts. The cabin also sees a number of changes. The 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system on the centre-focused dashboard and some segment-first features like engine push start with smart key and pollen filters for the aircon are new to the Celerio’s cabin. It also gets more than 12 safety features including hill hold control.
New Celerio gets the next generation K-Series one-litre petrol engine with Dual Jet, Dual VVT, and Idle Start-Stop. These have not only helped it deliver high mileage (up by 15-23 per cent depending on variant), but also enables lower CO2 emissions by up to 19 per cent across variants. The engine offers a torque of 89Nm and peak power of 49kW. The engine is paired with a 5-speed manual or an optional auto gear shift transmission.
Prices for the new Celerio start at ₹4.99 lakh for the LXI MT and go up to ₹6.94 lakh for the ZXI+ AMT.
Speaking at the launch, Kenichi Ayukawa, MD and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India, said, “India is primarily a small car market, with nearly 46 per cent of total passenger vehicle sales contributed by hatchbacks. With the All-New Celerio, we endeavour to boost the most important passenger vehicle segment in the country.”
Talking about the current status of the automobile industry, Ayukawa said “while volumes may be lower currently than our best during the 2018-19 fiscal, I am confident that we will reach those levels. But there may be some supply side constraints in the short term due to shortage of electronic components.”
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Inability to breach the hurdle can trigger a fresh fall for the indices
Two-in-one: The scheme offers the stability of large-caps and growth potential of mid-caps
The ‘BeFit’ rider can be added to existing health insurance plans from the insurer
Ari Gautier’s The Thinnai takes you on a delightful journey into the mindset of a former French colony
The book gets under the skin of ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming and dissects his rise
It’s a reflection on a never-ending struggle to manage the cost of a city’s rapacious appetite and the garbage ...
The book offers several insights, from up close, into Indian cricket of the last seven decades
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...