Praveen Venkataramanan has joined Nitta Gelatin India Ltd and will take over as its Managing Director with effect from August 5.

A cost accountant and an alumnus of the Indian School of Business, Praveen was the CEO of the spices business at Synthite before joining Nitta Gelatin.

He takes over from Sajiv K. Menon who was the Managing Director since April 2014. He had retired on March 31, 2022 but had to rejoin the company in June last year as his successor abruptly quit to join a competitor.

“I am excited to join this company which has over time built a strong foundation and is all set to embark on a major expansion project” said Praveen Venkataramanan.

Nitta Gelatin India Ltd, a joint venture between the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation and the Osaka headquartered Nitta Gelatin Group, is listed on the Bombay Stock exchange. The investment of ₹220 crore was committed during the visit of Chief MinisterPinnarayi Vijayan to Japan but the project was delayed due to the onset of the pandemic. The Principal Secretary (Industries) to Kerala Government A P M Mohammed Hanish is the Chairman of the company.