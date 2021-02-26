New Spotify feature for sorting ‘Liked Songs’ by genre and mood

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Spotify has announced a new feature that will let users sort their favourite songs by genre and mood.
“Spotify is rolling out a new way for our listeners to easily sort their “Liked Songs” collection for every mood and moment through new Genre and Mood filters,” it announced in a blog post.
“With this new feature, listeners with at least 30 tracks in their collections will be able to filter their favourite songs by up to 15 personalised mood and genre categories,” it said.
Users can turn the filters on or off within “Liked Songs” in the “Your Library” section.
In “Liked Songs” they can tap one of the filters at the top of the playlist header to display all the tracks that fall under that mood or genre.
“When you’re ready to move to another mood or genre, simply tap the “X” next to the genre or mood to disable the filter and return to your full “Liked Songs” collection,” Spotify explained.
Users can still add new favourites to “Liked Songs” and even remove them in the same way as usual, by tapping the “heart” button. The genre and mood filters will also update based on the content of users’ collection as they add or remove songs.
This feature will be rolling out over the coming weeks to Free and Premium listeners on Android and iOS devices in English-speaking markets including the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa for now, Spotify said.
