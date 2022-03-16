New terminal at Pune airport to be ready by August 2023

Nearly 55 per cent of the construction work of the new integrated terminal building with enhanced capacity at AAI’s Pune Airport has been completed and the new building is expected to be completed by August 2023.

The new terminal is being built at a cost of ₹475 crore.

The existing terminal building with built-up area of 22,300 sq metre has the capacity to handle up to 7 million passengers per annum (MPPA).

The new terminal building will have a built up area of 5,00,000 sq ft and, post integration with the existing terminal, the total built up area will increase to 7,50,000 sq ft. The passenger handling capacity will also be increased to 16 MPPA, a statement from the Union Civil Aviation Ministry said.

The new intergrated terminal will have 10 passenger boarding bridges, 72 check-in counters and in-line baggage handling system; it is being built as an energy efficient building with Four-Star GRIHA rating.

The airport will also have a multilevel car park (ground plus three storeyed & two basement floors), built at a cost of ₹120 crore. The car parking is likely to be commissioned and ready for use by July 2022.