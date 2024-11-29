Newgen Software Technologies Ltd has received a purchase order worth about ₹32 crore from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the implementation and maintenance of the Regulatory Application Management System (RAMS).
The aggregate value of the aforesaid purchase order is ₹32.44 crore (inclusive of 18 per cent GST), per the company’s regulatory filing. The order is to be executed in seven years.
This puchase order is subject to acceptance to all the terms and conditions as mentioned in RFP and the purchase order by Newgen.
