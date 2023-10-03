,

The development is in line with the US-headquartered company’s focus to provide advanced locally sourced solar tracker technology solutions, which optimises power generation as India up construction of new solar parks.

The firm has firmly established its presence in India’s vibrant renewable energy sector, with over 5 GW of systems under fulfilment or operations, , Nextracker’s founder and CEO Dan Shugar told reporters.

Make in India

“As India transitions from coal-based power and sets its sights on achieving over 64 per cent non-fossil fuel-based capacity by 2030, we are committed to serving our customers with the highest performing solar power systems to advance the nation’s goals for domestic content and decarbonisation,” he added.

Aligned with the government’s Make in India initiative, Nextracker is producing its solar tracker systems with over 80 per cent domestic content for utility-scale power generation projects in India.

Nextracker’s strong local presence is evident through its collaboration with 11 manufacturing suppliers with 13 factories located across India, and the creation of around 2,000 clean energy jobs, including over 200 Nextracker India employees.

The companyropes in contract manufacturers to produce solar power trackers in India. The company’s products enable solar panels in utility-scale power plants to follow the sun’s movement across the sky and optimise plant performance.