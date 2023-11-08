Blackstone-sponsored Nexus Select Trust reported a 17 per cent growth in net operating income in the second quarter backed by 18 per cent rise in tenant sales and 97 per cent leased occupancy.

Nexus Select also said that it had signed a non-binding term sheet to acquire three malls in southern India, but did not disclose the names. The malls to be acquired have a total leasable area of 1 million square feet with a leased occupancy of 84 per cent.

The country’s first listed retail real estate investment trust reported a NOI of ₹391 crore on revenue of ₹533 crore and said it was on track to meet the projections it had made for the full year.

During the quarter the REIT re-leased 1.5 lakh square feet of area in its malls at a 24 per cent spread. In the quarter 84 new stores with a total area of 1.2 lakh square feet started trading and it had 18 new tenants.

Tenant sales were at ₹2958.4 crore in the quarter compared to ₹2507.3 crore in the year-ago quarter. Occupancy at its malls improved 120 basis points from year ago.

It distributed ₹2.98 a unit, translating into a total payout of ₹452 crore.

With no near-term debt maturity the trust said that it had $1 billion of debt headroom to fund future inorganic growth.