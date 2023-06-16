Nexus Select Trust has raised ₹1,000 crore through the issue of non-convertible debentures to refinance bank loans.

The Blackstone-sponsored real estate investment trust issued the NCDs in two tranches. Tranche A for ₹700 crore, has a tenure of three years, with a coupon of 7.86 per cent payable quarterly. Tranche B for ₹300 crore has a tenure of five years and is priced at 8 per cent coupon, payable quarterly.

With the refinancing, the REIT will be able to save up to 60 basis points in interest outgo annually, it said.

The NCD issuance, rated AAA, saw strong participation from mutual funds, insurers and corporates, it added.

Nexus Select Trust listed on the bourses on May 19 at a 3 per cent premium to its issue price of ₹100.