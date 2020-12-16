Nexzu inks pact to foray into West Bengal EV market

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
Electric vehicle maker Nexzu on Wednesday said it has partnered with Nexzu Mobility Distributor to foray into West Bengal and the tie-up will establish its presence across nine towns in the State.
Nexzu Mobility Distributor, part of the Renesa Facility Services, will be the official distributor of Nexzu products amid increased demand for electric vehicles in the eastern state, a release said.
In collaboration with Nexzu Mobility Distributor, Nexzu mobility is set to represent nine towns in West Bengal — Midnapore, Behrampore, Laketown, Asansol, Krishnanagar, Niamatpur, Siliguri, Bakhrahat, Nagerbazaar, New Alipore and Shyambazaar.
With five dealers and seven retailers, along with three dealers in the pipeline, Nexzu Mobility is off to a stellar start in West Bengal. Of these, three dealers and two retailers are based in Kolkata alone, the release said.
The company said it will soon establish its presence in Kalyani, Sonarpur and other important towns in Birbhum.
“We have identified a high demand for e-scooters and e-cycles from several regions across West Bengal. This ever-growing demand coupled with West Bengal’s favourable geographical positioning as the gateway to East India made this foray an unmissable opportunity for Nexzu Mobility to unlock its next phase of growth. We are also delighted to partner with Nexzu Mobility Distributor as our distributor and will ensure that, together, we fulfil our goal of bolstering EV adoption across the country sooner than imagined,” Nexzu Mobility Chief Marketing Officer Pankaj Tiwari said.
The EV maker has its manufacturing facility in Pune, where it produces a range of electric two-wheelers and e-cycles. The company has over 70 touch points pan-India.
“We are delighted to partner with the brand (Nexzu Mobility) as its official distributor for West Bengal. With a sharp increase in education and awareness around the downsides of using internal combustion engine vehicles, West Bengal is well-poised to become the eastern hub for Nexzu Mobility, and we are happy to be a part of this journey,” Nexzu Mobility Distributor Managing Director Payel Chatterjee said.
