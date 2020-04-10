Nexzu Mobility forays into personal protective equipment segment

E-scooter manufacturer Nexzu Mobility, formerly Avan Motors, has forayed into the personal protective equipment space.

Amid the unprecedented Covid-19 outbreak, the brand has introduced face shields. The face shield will provide an extra layer of protection over face masks. Covering the entire face, the shield is effective for inhibiting the spread of droplet-based viruses, the company said. It is, thus, beneficial for the frontline workers such as healthcare professionals, and police, who are fighting against Covid-19.

Pankaj Tiwari India Business Development Head, Nexzu MobilityIndia, said: “As the Coronavirus contagion gains scale in India, we believe that is the duty of brands – which have abundant resources – to focus their energies on the health and safety of Indians. It is for this reason that we have forayed into the personal protective equipment space and launched face shields.”

Rahul Shonak, Chief Operation Officer, Nexzu Mobility India added that the face shield was devised in a week. It is also planning a foray into making masks but did not specify a timeline. Currently, India has reported 6,910 Covid-19 cases, according to health ministry data.